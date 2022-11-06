Kin Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $352,470.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011515 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00595385 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,581.54 or 0.31012645 BTC.
About Kin
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.