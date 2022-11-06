KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,613. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $13.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.88. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

