Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.80. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 51,401 shares changing hands.

Koil Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

