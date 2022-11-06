Komodo (KMD) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $34.50 million and approximately $428,359.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00246450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00084969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00066768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,589,252 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

