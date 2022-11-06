Konnect 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,374.00 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $38,374.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00594724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.88 or 0.31010679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

