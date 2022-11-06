KonPay (KON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $95,650.00

KonPay (KON) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One KonPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $95,650.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

