Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koppers will post 4 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

