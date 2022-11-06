Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Koppers Stock Performance

Koppers stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $579.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 86.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

