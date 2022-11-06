Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

