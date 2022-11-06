KuCoin Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $999.05 million and $1.52 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $10.15 or 0.00047744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

