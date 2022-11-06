KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Hits $1.00 Billion

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $1.39 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $10.17 or 0.00047855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

