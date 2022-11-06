Lake Street Capital Cuts Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $15.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INVE. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Identiv stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.60. Identiv has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Identiv by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 136,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Identiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

