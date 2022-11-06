Lake Street Capital Lowers The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Price Target to $7.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Container Store Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Insider Activity at The Container Store Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

