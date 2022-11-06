Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,374 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after buying an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

