Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 112,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

