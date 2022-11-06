Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at $668,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,174 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 155,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

