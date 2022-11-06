Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $574,000 Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 889,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Astrea Acquisition by 62.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 155.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 678,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 412,787 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,996,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 442,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition Price Performance

ASAX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

