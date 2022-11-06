Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $536,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,561 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in R1 RCM by 56.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,233 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,881 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,615 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.94.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.29 million. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,578.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.