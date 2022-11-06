Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $710,000 in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $26.44 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tata Motors Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

