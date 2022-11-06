Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $138.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day moving average is $152.89. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.