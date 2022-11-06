Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $138.52.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

