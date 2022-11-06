Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153,740 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

