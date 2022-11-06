Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,446 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $121.43. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

