Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $156.30. 224,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

