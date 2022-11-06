LCX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57.80 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, LCX has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $45.98 million and approximately $57.80 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

