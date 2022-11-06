Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

