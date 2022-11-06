Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $133.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

