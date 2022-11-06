Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,264 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

