Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

