Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 663 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in BP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 59,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

NYSE BP opened at $33.92 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

