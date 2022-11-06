Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.