Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 39.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 43.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BLK opened at $656.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.00 and its 200 day moving average is $635.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.