Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 131.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $468.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

