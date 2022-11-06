Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

Autodesk stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.



