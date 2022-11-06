Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 8,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 262.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

