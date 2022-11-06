Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 200,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($121.40) to £130 ($150.31) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

