Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $282,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.91.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

