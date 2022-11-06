Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $353,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $167.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

