Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $425,000 in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,146,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $23.35 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

