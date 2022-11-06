Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

