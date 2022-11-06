Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,516 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.