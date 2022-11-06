LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.25 million, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.