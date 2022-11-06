LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $1.47 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00006944 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $532,407.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00595773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.07 or 0.31032832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

