Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $26.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.54. 2,422,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.79. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

