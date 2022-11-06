Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,592 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.66. 6,816,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,935. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

