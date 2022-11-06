Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $22.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.15. The stock had a trading volume of 707,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $616.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

