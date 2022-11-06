Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,474.50.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $48.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,874.40. The stock had a trading volume of 438,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,311. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,802.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,941.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

