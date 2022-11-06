Lido DAO Price Hits $1.69 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00007945 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $20.46 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00594724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.88 or 0.31010679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,401,154 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.