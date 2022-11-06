Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.34 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $86.60 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

