Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $193.54 million and approximately $640,730.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 186,042,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

